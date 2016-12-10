Highland Park Denton Ryan 12.10.16

Denton Ryan defensive back Kosi Eldridge (19) and running back Tyreke Davis (21) console each other after losing to Highland Park 31-24 in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Chritauskie Dove (88) can't come up with the reception against Highland Park defensive back Alex Walzel (31) during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene get ready to watch their grandson, John Stephen Jones from Highland Park, take on Denton Ryan in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park quarter John Stephen Jones attempts a pass against Denton Ryan during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park quarter John Stephen Jones looks for somewhere to pass against Denton Ryan during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan quarterback Hunter Wright (15) and offensive lineman Mike Nielsen (72) walk off the field dejected after losing to Highland Park, 31-24 in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park running back Paxton Alexander (35) comes up with a great catch for a touchdown against Denton Ryan during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan wide receiver Gabriel Douglas (2) comes up with a reception against Highland Park defensive back George Stewart (25) during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Former Dallas Cowboys great Charles Haley looks on during the game between Highland Park and Denton Ryan in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park running back Paxton Alexander (35) breaks a tackle from Denton Ryan defensive end Thomas Wilson III (L) during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park wide receiver J.T. Dooley holds up the championship trophy after beating Denton Ryan 31-24 in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park wide receiver Jack Toohey (11) gets tripped up by Denton Ryan defensive back Tamar Butts (L) during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan quarterback Jordan Rucker (11) tries to avoid Highland Park linebacker John House (47) during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan wide receiver Jimmy Love (13) comes up with a touchdown reception against Highland Park defensive back James Herring (30) during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan defensive tackle Earnest Brown IV (99) recovers a fumble against Highland Park during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park head coach Randy Allen (L) shakes the hand of Denton Ryan's Brendon Bishop (42) after the 31-24 victory by Highland Park in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan wide receiver Gabriel Douglas (2) gets stuffed for a short gain by Highland Park defensive back George Stewart (25) during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park quarter John Stephen Jones (9) takes a leap in the air against Denton Ryan defensive back Tamar Butts (L) during the second half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan defensive tackle Dayton LeBlanc (56) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Highland Park during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park head coach Randy Allen looks on as his team plays against Denton Ryan in the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan running back Tyreke Davis (21) tries to break free from Highland Park defensive lineman Turner Coxe (L) and linebacker Marshall Ballard (37) during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Highland Park quarter John Stephen Jones gets excited after a touchdown against Denton Ryan during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders looks to pass against Highland Park during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Denton Ryan running back Tyreke Davis (21) tries to get past Highland Park defensive lineman Bennett Brock (96) during the first half of the 5A Division I State Semi-Finals, Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2016, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
