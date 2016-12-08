Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Rockets at Thunder
7 p.m.
ESPN
Pacers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
ESPN/1540 (Sp.)
Suns at Lakers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Longwood at Creighton
6:30 p.m.
FS1
Georgia Southern at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Big Ten Network
College football
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA FCS Quarterfinal:
Sam Houston St. vs. James Madison
6 p.m.
ESPN2
High school football
Time
TV/Radio
Aledo vs. Mesquite Poteet
7:30 p.m.
KTXA/21
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Franklin Templeton Shootout
1 p.m.
Golf
PGA: PNC Father/Son Challenge
4 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: Hong Kong Open
10:30 p.m.
Golf
Ladies European:
Omega Dubai Masters
3 a.m. (Sat.)
Golf
College hockey
Time
TV/Radio
Wisconsin at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
ESPNews
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs.
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
1:20 p.m.
FS2
NCAA College Cup semifinals:
Denver vs. Wake Forest
North Carolina vs. Stanford
5 p.m.
7:45 p.m.
ESPNU
ESPNU
Swimming
Time
TV/Radio
FINA World Championships
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN
College volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Regional semifinals:
Penn State at Nebraska
Ohio State at Wisconsin
BYU at Texas
UCLA vs. North Carolina
11 a.m.
1 p.m.
3 p.m.
9:45 p.m.
ESPNU
ESPNU
ESPNU
ESPNU
ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
