December 8, 2016 12:37 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Rockets at Thunder

7 p.m.

ESPN

Pacers at Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

ESPN/1540 (Sp.)

Suns at Lakers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Longwood at Creighton

6:30 p.m.

FS1

Georgia Southern at Minnesota

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

College football

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA FCS Quarterfinal:

Sam Houston St. vs. James Madison

6 p.m.

ESPN2

High school football

Time

TV/Radio

Aledo vs. Mesquite Poteet

7:30 p.m.

KTXA/21

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Franklin Templeton Shootout

1 p.m.

Golf

PGA: PNC Father/Son Challenge

4 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Hong Kong Open

10:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European:

Omega Dubai Masters

3 a.m. (Sat.)

Golf

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

Wisconsin at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

ESPNews

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

1:20 p.m.

FS2

NCAA College Cup semifinals:

Denver vs. Wake Forest

North Carolina vs. Stanford

5 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

ESPNU

ESPNU

Swimming

Time

TV/Radio

FINA World Championships

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN

College volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Regional semifinals:

Penn State at Nebraska

Ohio State at Wisconsin

BYU at Texas

UCLA vs. North Carolina

11 a.m.

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

ESPNU

ESPNU

ESPNU

ESPNU

