Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

10:09 Titletown, TX., episode 17: Cowboy Up Pause

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses center field needs

1:06 Kids 'so excited' for Dallas Cowboys' visit to Cook Children's

2:38 New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis

0:32 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle disappointed in loss to Kings

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead