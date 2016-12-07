Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

Highlights and sounds from AT
Kirby Hocutt, the Chairman of the CFP selection committee, discusses Sunday's challenge that resulted in Ohio State getting a playoff berth despite not winning a Big Ten title. Video by Jimmy Burch
CFP executive director Bill Hancock responds to questions raised by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby about Sunday's placement of a non-league champion in the playoff field. Video by Jimmy Burch.
Despite's a loss in the state quarterfinals to DeSoto, Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire called this season, his "best year in coaching."
The announced attendance at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday was 42,746, but not all of those fans made it to their seats. Video by Matthew Martinez.
And he means that literally, not in some emotional sense. The Horned Frogs, with seven seniors playing, need depth and competition to move forward in preparation for their goal game and for 2017. Video by Matthew Martinez.
TCU has lost its last four home games after Saturday's 30-6 loss to Kansas State. Video by Matthew Martinez.
TCU coach Gary Patterson says his team much grow up in the wake of Saturday's 30-6 loss to Kansas State. Video by Jimmy Burch.