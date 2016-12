Wednesday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

1:50 TCU Coach Gary Patterson disappointed in home crowd against Kansas State Pause

1:54 TCU seniors embracing culture shift under new coach Jamie Dixon

3:36 Shiner St. Paul runs through Grace Prep to TAPPS Division IV title

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:33 Harlem Globetrotter makes 583-foot shot on World Trick Shot Day

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

1:06 Kids "so excited" for Dallas Cowboys' visit to Cook Children's