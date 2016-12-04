TCU vs. Kansas State photo gallery 12.3.16

TCU staff help Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7)off of the field after he was injured with seconds left on the game clock as Kansas State beats TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Paul Moseley
TCU students are not enjoying the numbers on the scoreboard late in the game as Kansas State beats TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) and safety Nick Orr (18) in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Justin Silmon (32) drives over the goal line to score for Kansas State late in the fourth quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
K State head coach Bill SNyder glances up at the game clock late in the third quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Justin Silmon (32) drives into the endzone for a third quarter touchdown as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Justin Silmon (32) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with wide receiver Deante Burton (6) as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
The TCU marching band in rain coats for their pregame performance as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) kneels with his teammates to pray before the game as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) hauls in a first quarter pass as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) looks deep for wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) in the first quarter but the pass was incomplete as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU defenders surround Kansas State Wildcats running back Charles Jones (24) in the first quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson has words for his defense during a fourth quarter time out as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) turns to get away from TCU defenders but goes down on the ten yard line in the first quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Tanner Wood (34) grabs TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Foster Sawyer (12) for the tackle in the first quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
On a third down, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Foster Sawyer (12) runs the ball to the 44 yard line in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) hands off in the K State endzone to running back Justin Silmon (32) in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Football fans were wrapped up for the game as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) is tackled by K State defenders in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) tries for a stop on Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Foster Sawyer (12) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Tanner Wood (34) in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs running back Kyle Hicks (21) escapes Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Kendall Adams (21) for a gain in the second quarter as Kansas State beats TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) and TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Foster Sawyer (12) meet after the game as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
The TCU Showgirls swept standing water off of the stadium stairs during the game as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) looking for a receiver in the third quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) lost the ball in the fourth quarter, the recovery scooped up and run to the end zone by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Kendall Adams (21), but called back and not ruled a fumble in the fourth quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
With a little over a minute in the game, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) hands off to running back Darius Anderson (6) as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Frog fans drifted in slowly before the game as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer heads upfield on a first-quarter scramble as Kansas State defenders close in. Sawyer, making his first start of the season, completed 12 of 25 passes for 86 yards and was sacked twice.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) eludes TCU defenders in the first quarter as Kansas State beat TCU in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU honored safety Caylin Moore (21), recently named a Rhodes Scholar, on the field as Kansas State beat TCU in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Foster Sawyer (12) hands off to running back Kyle Hicks (21) in the second quarter as Kansas State beat TCU in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder meets TCU head coach Gary Patterson mid-field after Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) greets Kansas State fans lining the endzone rail after beating TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Justin Silmon (32) drives over the goal line to score for K State late in the fourth quarter as Kansas State beat TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth, Saturday, December 3, 2016.
