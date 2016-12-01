Sports

December 1, 2016 4:30 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Cavaliers at Bulls

7 p.m.

ESPN

Rockets at Nuggets

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

St. John’s at Tulane

7 p.m.

ESPNews

SMU vs. CSU Bakersfield

7 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Alabama at Texas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU

KWRD/100.7 FM

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Alfred Dunhill Champ.

6:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Hero World Challenge

12:30 p.m.

Golf

Australian PGA Championship

7 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Alfred Dunhill Champ.

4:30 a.m. (Sat)

Golf

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR: Sprint Cup Series Awards

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership: Sale vs. Exeter

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s FIS World Cup: Super G

noon

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich at Mainz

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup:

Third Place: USA vs. Japan

11:55 p.m.

FS1

Final: North Korea vs. France

3:25 a.m. (Sat)

FS1

Women’s NCAA College Cup semis:

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Georgetown vs. USC

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

College wrestling

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

FSSW

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

