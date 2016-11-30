TCU beats Washington 86-71

TCU's JD Miller, left reaches for the lay-up against Washington's Sam Timmins to take a 42-35 lead during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Washington's Markelle Fultz, left drives to the basket against TCU's Karviar Shepherd during the first half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU's Alex Robinson, left shoots the three-point jump shot over Washington's David Crisp during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Jaylen Fisher, left takes the jump shot in front of Washington's Carlos Johnson during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Chris Washburn, left tries to block Washington's Carlos Johnson as he takes a hook shot during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Chris Washburn, left tries to block Washington's Malik Dime as he goes up underneath the basket during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Jalen Fisher, left scrambles for a loose basketball against Washington's Markelle Fultz during the first half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU's Alex Robinson, left lays up the basketball for a score against Washington's Markelle Fultz during the first half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Washington's David Crisp tries to block TCU's Chris Washburn as he goes up for the basket during the first half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Washington's Carlos Johnson, front drives to the basket against TCU's Michael Williams during the first half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU's Malique Trent, front drives to the basket against Washington's Matisse Thybulle during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Kenrich Williams,right pass the ball against Washington's Matisse Thybulle during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
TCU's Vladmire Brodzainsky, center goes up for the basket betweens Washington's Matisse Thybulle, left and Noah Dickerson during the second half of Wednesday's November 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 86-71.
