Rookie Nicolas Brussino Works On His Game

Colleyville Heritage running back Mario Ortiz rushed for 243 yards on 27 carries and 2 touchdowns as the Panthers downed Lubbock Coronado 43-34. Quarterback Cam Roane added 278 yards and 4 scores through the air.
Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning tipped away a 2-point conversion try by Midlothian Heritage with six seconds left to defeat the Jaguars 49-47 in a Class 4A Division I Regional-round game. Wildcats running back D.J. Kirven rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns.
Despite losing quarterback Kendall Catalon in the second half, Legacy's defense kept Wakeland out of the end zone in the final two quarters, scoring a date with Highland Park next Friday in the state quarterfinals at AT