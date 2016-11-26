Mavs center Andrew Bogut practices his bank shot

Despite losing quarterback Kendall Catalon in the second half, Legacy's defense kept Wakeland out of the end zone in the final two quarters, scoring a date with Highland Park next Friday in the state quarterfinals at AT
TCU linebacker Travin Howard and QB Kenny Hill discuss Friday's 31-9 rout of Texas that allowed TCU to post victories over Texas in three consecutive seasons for the first time since a four-year winning streak from 1935-38. Video by Jimmy Burch
Arlington Bowie is one of a handful of area teams practicing on Thanksgiving. Head Coach Danny DeArman had his father prepare 15 deep-fried turkeys for the Volunteers. Bowie (10-2) will face Duncanville (10-2) in the Regional round at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.