Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

The Cowboys set a team record ten-game winning streak, beating the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day
Brandon Wade Special

TCU's Brodziansky discusses second half surge

TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky discusses how he found so much operating room while scoring a game-high 24 points in the Horned Frogs' 80-71 win over Illinois State, including 11 in a row at one point in second half. Video by Jimmy Burch.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on the win over Illinois State

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon says the Horned Frogs will benefit from a hard-fought 80-71 win over Illinois State in which TCU closed on a 9-0 run. Dixon became the first men's coach at TCU to open his debut season with four straight wins. Video by Jimmy Burch

