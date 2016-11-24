The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

Running Back D'Onta Foreman and the Texas offense are the next hurdle standing in TCU's way as the Horned Frogs once again look to become bowl eligible with a potential sixth win of the season at Texas. Video by Matthew Martinez.
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky discusses how he found so much operating room while scoring a game-high 24 points in the Horned Frogs' 80-71 win over Illinois State, including 11 in a row at one point in second half. Video by Jimmy Burch.
TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon says the Horned Frogs will benefit from a hard-fought 80-71 win over Illinois State in which TCU closed on a 9-0 run. Dixon became the first men's coach at TCU to open his debut season with four straight wins. Video by Jimmy Burch
Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel thinks there is one team in the NFC that can stop the Dallas Cowboys from the Super Bowl (hint - it is not the Chicago Bears) (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).