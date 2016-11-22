Grambling State TCU 11.22.16

TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) drives around Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Monisha Neal (4) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Toree Thompson (1) shoots as Grambling guard Chantiara Lewis (24) tries to block the shot in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard AJ Alix (23) drives to the basket as Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) tries for the block in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Torian (20) is guarded by TCU Horned Frogs forward Adeola Akomolafe (33) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Boyd (13) takes a first period shot as TCU Horned Frogs guard Amber Ramirez (4) tries for the block.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) dribbles around TCU Horned Frogs guard AJ Alix (23) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) cuts around TCU Horned Frogs center Carol Willie (55) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guards Toree Thompson (1) and AJ Alix (23) guard Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
In front of the TCU bench, TCU Horned Frogs guard Kianna Ray (25) steals the ball from Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) at the free thro line after getting fouled in the first quarter.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard/forward Jada Butts (15) passes to a team mate across the court in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Kianna Ray (25) makes a shot and is fouled by Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Boyd (13) in the first period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Chantiara Lewis, of Grambling, shoots over TCU Horned Frogs guard Kianna Ray (25) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling head coach Freddie Murray in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Torian (20) stretches for a second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Ella Hellessey (31) drives in for a second period layup.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Sydney Coleman (21) guards Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Boyd (13) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Monisha Neal (4) runs downcourt with TCU Horned Frogs guard Kianna Ray (25) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Ella Hellessey (31) passes to a team mate under the net in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Danielle Rainey (10) guards Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Torian (20) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Danielle Rainey (10) guards Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Jazmine Torian (20) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard/forward Jada Butts (15) shouts to her team mates on offense in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Head coach Raegan Pebley talks with TCU Horned Frogs guard Amber Ramirez (4) on the bench line during a free throw.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) drives in for a shot as Grambling State Lady Tigers forward Aliah Kennedy (25) guards in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) drives in for a shot as Grambling State Lady Tigers forward Aliah Kennedy (25) guards in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) and guard Danielle Rainey (10) scramble for the ball from Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Monisha Neal (4) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) grabs a rebound from Grambling State Lady Tigers guard Monisha Neal (4) in the second period.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) shoots in the second period as Grambling plays TCU.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com