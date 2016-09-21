Angels Rangers 9.21.16

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is caught stealing during the third inning by Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) working during the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia (14) and Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) exchange lineup cards before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) scores on a Texas Rangers left fielder Nomar Mazara (30) single during the third inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) looks to Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) for signs with two runners on during the third inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) makes a sliding attempt on a Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) foul ball as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) working in the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) strike out during the first inning as Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) applies the tag as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar (0) scores on a designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) single during the third inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jered Weaver (36) pitching during the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is caught stealing during the third inning by Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) pitching during the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers left fielder Carlos Gomez (14) swing and a miss during the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) hits a triple during the third inning as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar (0) can't make the tag as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jered Weaver (36) working during the first inning as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers center fielder Ian Desmond (20) sitting in the dugout having the night off as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers shortstop Hanser Alberto (2) heads to the clubhouse after batting practice as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) and shortstop Hanser Alberto (2) watch the Astros vs A's game showing on the large video screen before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) after taking batting practice in the bull pen before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) stops to talk fans before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) runs sprints after throwing in the bullpen as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throwing in the outfield before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Lee Greenwood sings the National Anthem before the game as the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers in MLB at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
