September 21, 2016 6:22 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Orioles

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Angels at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

Giants at Padres

10 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

Texans at Patriots

7:25 p.m.

KTVT/11

NFL Network

KRLD/105.3 FM

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Porsche Euro. Open

8 a.m.

4 a.m. (Fri.)

Golf

Golf

Web.com: Children’s Hosp. Champ.

10 a.m.

Golf

PGA: PGA Tour Champ.

noon

Golf

Hockey

Time

TV/Radio

World Cup of Hockey:

Finland vs. Russia

2 p.m.

ESPN

United States vs. Czech Republic

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

College women:

Mississippi St. at Ole Miss

6 p.m.

SEC Network

NFL Network is on DirecTV/212, Dish/154, U-verse/630, FiOS/88, Time Warner/310, Charter/30, 321

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384,

Charter/23/302/308

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T Uverse/758

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

