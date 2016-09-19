Cowboys Play 60 at Arlington's Pearcy Elementary

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott has fun in an activity with fourth-graders Hannah Su and Chloe Azantilow, right, at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington on Monday. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Pearcy Elementary Assistant Principal Codi Van Duzee poses with Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy at the Arlington, Texas school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Fourth-grade students from Pearcy Elementary in Arlington, Texas, cheer as Dallas Cowboys rookies are introduced at the NFL Play 60 activity initiative at the school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) waves to students after being introduced at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington, Texas on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott (4) works with Pearcy Elementary fourth-graders Nicholas Nguyen and Dexter Gregoire at the Arlington, Texas, school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie tight end Rico Gathers (80) works with Pearcy Elementary fourth-graders Jeffrey Adonako and Gabriel Madrigal at the Arlington, Texas school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookies Darius Jackson (34) and Anthony Brown (30) work with fourth graders at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookies work on football skills with fourth-graders at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott (4) works with Pearcy Elementary fourth-graders Nicholas Nguyen and Dexter Gregoire at the Arlington school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy high-fives Pearcy Elementary fourth grader Brandon Salazar at the Arlington school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie rookie quarterback Dak Prescott (4) works on football skills with Pearcy Elementary fourth-grader Dexter Gregoire at the Arlington school on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott (4) makes a funny face during a group photo with students at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington, Texas on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with area media following an NFL Play 60 activity initiative event at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington, Texas on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys rookie center Jake Brendel (60) tosses a football with fourth-graders at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington, Texas on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Cowboys rookies were at the school promoting the NFL Play 60 activity initiative.
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) fist-bumps fourth graders at Pearcy Elementary in Arlington following an NFL Play 60 activity initiative event on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.
