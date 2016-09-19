Angels Rangers 9.19.16

Umpire Kerwin Danley (44) gets an earful from Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) after Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) was ejected after disagreeing with a strike call in the 4th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus (1) and Rougned Odor (12) celebrate the solo home run by Andrus against the Los Angeles Angels in the 7th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) works the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (14) celebrates the solo home run by Nomar Mazara (30) in the 5th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Umpire Kerwin Danley (44) gets an earful from Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) while holding back Mitch Moreland (18) who was ejected after disagreeing with a strike call in the 4th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus (1) celebrates the solo home run by Nomar Mazara (30) in the 5th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) makes the throw to first for the out in a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) makes his way to the plate under colorful skies during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) turns to make the throw to first against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) hits a single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin (49) tries to reach first as Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) slides safely ahead of him in the third inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jefry Marte (19) to end the top half of the 4th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia (14) and a trainer check out starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin (49) who was hit by a line drive from Texas Rangers Jonathan Lucroy (25) in the 4th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home running the in the 5th inning off of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin (49) at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (14) celebrates the solo home run by Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) against the Los Angeles Angels in the 7th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, Sept, 19, 2016.
