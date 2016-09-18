Fort Worth Play of the Year entry: Keller Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge wideout Elijah Hicks slips by a tackle and tightropes the sideline for a 30-yard TD reception.
TCU's Deante Gray discusses his move to CB

Deante Gray, a WR in TCU's first two games, learned Sunday that he would play CB against Iowa State in Saturday's season opener. He started, made two tackles (including one TFL) and broke up a pass. Gray talks about his first game at CB since the 2013 season. Video by Jimmy Burch

