Cowboys Redskins 9.18.16

A car carrying fans for both teams is parked for the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. LaDouceur (91) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford (58) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) stretches before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Harold Bass, of Suitland, Maryland, serves Teddy a beer before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Robin Ivins and Justin Plumer, a firefighter from Anne Arundel County grill sausages before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Nina Crawford and Sharlene Gibson, of Woodbridge Virginia prepare for a tailgate party that has Cowboys and Redskins fans before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Andy Livermore, from Maryland, grills steaks with his Cowboys fan nephew Adam Freeman, from Indiana, before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
A Cowboys fan holds up her sign before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
David Barnhart, of Hagerstown, Maryland, warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016. The lifelong Cowboys fan said "I liked the star when I was a kid."
Sawyer Lysak, age six, gets his game face on before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) (center) poses with Will Smith and his son Jalun (right) of Gaithersburg, Maryland as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up with running back Rod Smith (45) before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016.
