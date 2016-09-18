Legends assistant coach chats with players

The Horned Frogs were able to shut down 6-5 receiving threat Allen Lazard Saturday and got to ISU quarterbacks for five sacks. Orr says the turnovers will come for the TCU defense, too. Video by Matthew Martinez.
TCU's Nick Orr discusses how the Frogs limited Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard, who had consecutive 100-yard receiving days to open the season, to just one catch for 8 yards Saturday in FW. Video by Jimmy Burch
Deante Gray, a WR in TCU's first two games, learned Sunday that he would play CB against Iowa State in Saturday's season opener. He started, made two tackles (including one TFL) and broke up a pass. Gray talks about his first game at CB since the 2013 season. Video by Jimmy Burch