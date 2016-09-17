A's Rangers 9.17.16

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish pauses between throws to the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, September 17, 2016, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Members of the Dallas Police honor guard present the colors during the National Anthem
Oakland Athletics second baseman Joey Wendle, left, is congratulated by Danny Valencia following his solo lead-off home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning
Professional golfer Chi-Chi Rodriguez poses for a photo
Officers from Euless Police Department and local law enforcement officers are honored before a baseball game
Texas Rangers center fielder Ian Desmond claps as local law enforcement officers are honored
Police motorcycle officers line the outfield
Arlington police chief Will Johnson throws the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics
Officer John Abbott of the El Centro College Police Department shakes hands with Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels
Officer John Abbott of the El Centro College Police Department shakes hands with Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers to the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers to the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) watches the home run ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Joey Wendle during the first inning
Fans try to catch a foul ball during the first inning
Retired Texas Rangers' Prince Fielder sits in the dugout during the second inning
Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail, right, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy visit Yu Darvish after Darvish gave up 3 back to back walks to the Oakland Athletics during the second inning
Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien slides to third ahead of the throw to Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) during the second inning
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish pauses between throws to the Oakland Athletics during the second inning
Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien celebrates his three-run homer with Ryon Healy (48) against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning
Texas Rangers's pitchers Derek Holland and Colby Lewis watch from the dugout during the fifth inning
Texas Rangers left fielder Carlos Gomez (14) follows through on his two-run homer against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning
Texas Rangers left fielder Carlos Gomez, right, celebrates his two-run homer with Elvis Andrus against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning
Texas Rangers left fielder Carlos Gomez, right, celebrates his two-run homer with Elvis Andrus against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning
Texas Rangers left fielder Carlos Gomez, left, celebrates his two-run homer with Rougned Odor against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning
Oakland Athletics second baseman Arismendy Alcantara leaves the game after being relieved of his duties by manager Bob Melvin against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Raul Alcantara (50) delivers to the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Yohander Mendez delivers to the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning
