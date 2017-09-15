Debunking theories of stronger storms from climate change

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'

In August 2017, a woman called Fort Worth police for help during a domestic disturbance. She was cooperating, but a supervising sergeant became “impatient, initiated an unnecessary physical confrontation and then ordered a rookie police officer to tase the woman,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said on Monday, December 18, after firing the sergeant. He also ordered this bodycam video of the incident to be released.