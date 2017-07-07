When social media advertising is driven by liberal ideology

For those getting their news and information from social media, here’s something to be concerned about when scanning the popular sites:
They are biased. Denials notwithstanding, they are biased.
I don’t mean those of us who post things on the popular sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
We can expect opinions galore from public participants in the discussions and decide if we agree or disagree with what others are saying.
What we may be less aware of is that it’s those who manage and control what we are allowed to see on those sites who, by design, shape partisan attitudes and feelings about people, organizations and issues in the news.
All of the social media have rules, guidelines and policies on what we are permitted to write and what advertising content is allowed.
That’s to be expected. But what may not be so obvious is how those with authority to exercise such control do so with clear intentions to deliver a political message that is manifestly liberal.
Among the most egregious examples of this practice is what is taking place between the Virginia-based pro-life advocacy organization Live Action and content managers for San Francisco-based Twitter.
Twitter has declared some of Live Action’s posts to be “offensive and inflammatory” but allows them anyway.
But Twitter has refused to sell Live Action advertising until Live Action removes tweets that show a pregnancy developing inside a mother.
Twitter, though, happily takes Planned Parenthood’s money to advertise the services of the nation’s largest provider of abortions, terminating pregnancies at the rate of one every 90 seconds.
Interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Live Action founder and president Lila Rose said she was told that ultrasound images of prenatal life are in violation of Twitter’s “hate content, sensitive topics and violence” policy.
Think about that. What is universally regarded as a beautiful picture of the unmatched miracle of the beginning of human life is somehow hateful in the eyes of Twitter administrators.
Live Action’s words accompanying the picture inside the womb say, “I am not a potential human. I am a human with potential.”
Another tweet that will have to go if Rose’s organization ever gets to buy an ad on the site is one claiming almost half of Planned Parenthood’s annual billion-dollar budget is funded by taxpayers.
That’s you and me supporting the organization that uses its services under federal law to abort, for any reason whatsoever, pregnancies up until birth.
Live Action claims such human rights abuses result in the death of more than 800 children every day.
So offended is Twitter with that kind of claim that they also require that Rose take down such content from Live Action’s own website as an additional condition before they will take her money for an ad.
It bears repeating that Planned Parenthood denies that any taxpayer’s money is used to perform abortions, claiming that only 3 percent of the services it provides involve terminating life.
Even the Washington Post has said that claim is misleading.
Nevertheless, Twitter’s transparent bias supporting the nation’s largest practice of destroying the unborn while censoring the organization exposing the truth of what they are doing goes on and on.
Consider that when tempted to use Twitter advertising as a source of your conclusions about anything.
Then look for a variety of sources of information that separate traditional reporting of real facts from opinion clearly defined as such.
Doing so empowers our democracy instead of threatening its future.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
