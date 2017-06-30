CNN comment, blunder the latest in fake news reporting

Just when you thought the corruption inside CNN couldn’t get any worse, it did.
Except for the television networks, themselves complicit with the behavior, reports abound with confirmation of what we have always known about what is going on.
Now that Project Veritas, founded by video journalist James O’Keefe, has released a bombshell video acknowledging the cable channel’s obsession with some mythical Russian conspiracy, their trustworthiness has plummeted again.
A CNN producer based in Atlanta, John Bonifield, was caught on hidden camera commenting that there was no evidence to support a Russia narrative:
“I mean, it’s mostly bull---- right now. Like, we don’t have any big, giant proof.”
He goes on to comment that at CNN it’s all about ratings driving revenue for the beleaguered outlet of fake news:
“I just feel like they don’t really have it but want to keep digging. And so, I think the president is probably right to say, like, ‘Look, you are witch-hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.’ ”
It’s hard to separate the most recent incident that resulted in an embarrassing retraction, apology, and resignation of three of the network’s reporters from so many others that have unfolded since Trump’s inauguration.
The latest CNN fiasco is an entirely predictable result of the network’s pathological obsession to link President Donald Trump’s election to the Russians.
Along with other cable and traditional news networks, the apparent belief that connecting anyone associated with the administration with any Russian, no matter how remote, will be just the thing to cripple the president.
Ostensibly, the CNN reporters, using still another anonymous source, thought tying financier Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump’s transition team, to a Russian investment fund would finally be the blow to ignite impeachment proceedings.
Never mind that Scaramucci told CNN there was “nothing there” along with a denial from the Russian fund spokesperson. They aired the flimsy report anyway.
Inside 24 hours, the story had been pulled down with CNN describing the blunder as not meeting the network’s editorial standards. There was no mention of just how many previous instances of their daily reports that now are standard fare would fall into the same category.
It’s impossible to know just where the line is at CNN between “editorial standards” and reporting that is manipulated to produce ad revenue via an unproven impression of Russian interference with the election outcome.
After a yearlong search, there are no real facts to support the lame theory. That reality, however, is no deterrent to the network’s preoccupation to explain Hillary Clinton’s loss.
There is some suggestion that the failed approach of using Russia as a means to win back Democrat control of Congress has been recognized by the minority party after four consecutive losses for House seats in early tests of that strategy.
Whether the networks will back away from their incendiary manipulation that has raised their ridiculous behavior to record levels remains to be seen.
John Sexton, writing for Hot Air and citing Ohio Democrat Rep. Tom Ryan’s confirmation of a changed approach he is pushing for his party, predicted some adjustment in the relentless Russian mantra.
“Just like the Democrat Party, that unbridled enthusiasm for the topic has bitten them in the rear end … so now both the Democrats and CNN are dialing it back a bit to avoid further embarrassment.”
Dialing it back? Don’t hold your breath.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
