Clinton’s loss is why we are looking so hard for Russians

Amid the national media and Democrats across the land hyperventilating over the Trump presidency and trying so hard to destroy it, something comes to mind that is beyond obvious but is being overlooked.
The firing of the FBI director and all the fallout following his dismissal has now brought us a special counsel to enter the search for Russians corrupting our elections.
Never mind that there are multiple investigations already under way — first at the FBI, then in both houses of Congress, and another by the U.S. Inspector General along with two federal grand juries at work — it’s just not enough for Trump-haters.
Never mind that all of the above have yet to discover any evidence of Russians changing any of the more than 128 million votes that were cast.
The sad result of the growing assault on the president is that it is distracting from the important work of carrying out the will of voters who wanted real change in the direction of the country.
Here’s what I believe is being overlooked amid all the noise: None of this would be happening if Hillary Clinton had not put herself above the law, violated long-standing imperatives and snubbed procedures required of federal employees across the government.
The authors of the enthusiastically reviewed New York Times national bestseller “Shattered —Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign” provide a great deal of analysis of why Clinton did not become president.
Among the myriad reasons there is just one, based on my reading of their book, that emerges over and over of why the election turned out as it did. And it’s all on her. Not James Comey. Not the Russians. Her.
The authors of “Shattered” were provided remarkable access to the Clinton campaign throughout its journey. Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes agreed not to identify anyone nor write the whole story until the election was over.
That put them among more than 100 of Hillary’s campaign workers, many now named throughout, ranging from the highest officials (who often were at odds with each other) to the rank and file grinding out the daily work of a presidential race.
Reading about their engagement with key operatives, my conclusion is that Allen and Parnes got such privilege because, as their book details throughout, everyone expected their work to wind up being a historical record of Clinton’s triumphant return to the White House.
As it turns out, it is a historical record of the 2016 presidential race, all right. Just not what the Clinton world would have ever imagined.
Confirmed over and over throughout the account that covers some 480 pages, the setting up of secret personal servers accessed by multiple devices during her time as secretary of state was the arrogant blunder of a lifetime.
The book strongly suggests that an early admission of such a mistake, apologizing for it and not lying about what was in those tens of thousands of emails or that they contained classified material might have saved her.
Instead, the authors explain: “In her ear the whole time, spurring her on to cast blame on others and never admit to anything, was her husband. Neither Clinton could accept the simple fact that Hillary had hamstrung her own campaign and dealt the most serious blow to her own presidential aspirations.”
One of these days those who continue to be mired in disbelief that Donald Trump is the president, and will remain so until he is either defeated in 2020 or leaves office after a second term, will have to come to grips with reality.
If the Clintons were not who they are, we wouldn’t be looking for Russians.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
