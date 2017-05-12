Arlington voters were decisive, with two runoffs coming

Before last weekend’s elections are forgotten, let’s take a look at the outcomes in Arlington and see what voters were saying about the candidates and issues that will help shape the future of the city.
We’ll begin with recognizing that only 10 percent of the city’s registered voters bothered to participate.
While that’s embarrassing, it is a bit better than the turnout we often see in local elections.
I’ll spare you the rant of again wondering why local government produces such little interest. It is, after all, the level of government that impacts the daily lives of the people of our communities more than any other.
For as long as I’ve been keeping up with voter turnout, it rarely has changed.
In Arlington’s case as an example, as few as 5 percent of eligible voters is all that is required to choose the candidates and decide the issues for all the rest of the city’s residents.
At the top of the May 6 ballot in Arlington was the mayor’s race. Incumbent Mayor Jeff Williams had one challenger.
Concluding that Williams’ first term in leading the city was a great beginning for him, more than 70 percent of voters sent him back for another two years.
Campaigning on the city’s progress in everything from the booming entertainment/sports economy to having developed the largest street construction and repairs initiative in Arlington’s history, he stressed opportunity to improve the quality of life for all residents.
There were also four City Council seats to be filled. Two incumbents, Kathryn Wilemon and Michael Glaspie, each with single opponents, amassed landslide victories.
Central Arlington council incumbent Lana Wolff, facing two opponents, received 46 percent of the votes in that district.
If she can get her voters back to the polls in the June 10 runoff, she too might be rewarded with another two-year term.
The decision of who will replace the retiring Robert Rivera in the southeast Arlington district will also have to await that runoff date.
Paring the field down from the four candidates seeking that seat, Roxanne Thalman and Marvin Sutton now remain the finalists.
Sutton led Thalman by about 10 points in the first round of that contest.
Then we come to the two ballot questions voters were asked to decide.
In the matter of introducing a civil service system into the city’s fire department, the firefighters prevailed.
With very significant funding from labor unions as far away as Washington D.C., they were able to mount a successful campaign.
As I observed at polling places around the city, voters arrived with warm greetings for the firefighters working the election.
Their typical refrain was something like, “We love you guys and we are going to vote for you.”
It seems civil service itself, ushering in costly union-like management of the department, was just noise in the background.
Finally, with what many would consider the biggest surprise of the day, the $45 million Active Adult Center was overwhelmingly approved by more than 68 percent of voters.
With an almost invisible campaign, speculation was the proposal didn’t have much of a chance.
Social media commenters focused on all kinds of reasons why it shouldn’t be built.
Included in their opposition statements were comments about its cost, location and why it was not needed.
Since Election Day, the city’s predictable naysayers have continued to criticize the decision of their fellow citizens. It’s who they are and what they do.
Meanwhile, those with positive attitudes about providing another public facility to better serve the community again confirmed the can-do spirit that is alive and well in Arlington.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
