Texas Live! elevates Arlington among Major League cities

1:24 Only at SXSW: Cuddle a kangaroo and help send a kid to college Pause

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth

0:51 Singin' the blues at Deep Vellum Books

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

0:58 Jason Garrett says no one knows if Tony Romo can handle a 16-game season