UT Arlington keeps exceeding even its own expectations

1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 Pause

1:06 Brock boys win basketball semifinal

2:25 Venezuela zeroed in on Chi Chi Gonzalez's fastball

1:46 State comeback falls short for Midlothian Heritage

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

2:11 The truth about daylight saving time in two minutes