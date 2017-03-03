Local example shows why Trump fights with the news media

My first job inside a newsroom was that of a copyboy.
One day the editor handed me a sheet of paper on which he had typed a single statement. He told me to take it to the typesetters and tell them to place it permanently right underneath the paper’s Page One masthead.
I read it as I trotted off to carry out the assignment. Here’s what it said:
“Without freedom of the press there is no democracy.”
Even as a high school senior, that declaration gave life to my understanding of an indispensable precept of our Constitution.
Throughout my adult years in appointed and elective office, I experienced what would be described as a traditional love-hate relationship with the media.
But I never lost sight of the profound importance of those words I discovered as a teenager on my way to the noisy Linotype area of the paper’s expansive back room.
So, it is with more than five decades of defending the First Amendment that I wish to now point out that it’s time for the mania over President Trump’s attack on the media to have run its course.
I find myself in agreement with the godfather of investigative reporting, Bob Woodward, who recently concluded, “We [the media] shouldn’t whine, and if we sound like we are an interest group only concerned with ourselves, it doesn’t work with the public.”
What President Trump has said is not new. It does not make him a fascist, nor is it threatening the survival of our country. Not even a little.
Someone advising him should have suggested he not take his criticism to the level he has. He was not only going to reap the entirely predictable backlash from the media and Democrats but also from members of his own party.
If anything, his actions have bolstered the national media’s resolve to press ahead with their aggressively negative treatment of him and his fledgling administration.
There’s a long history of presidents objecting to coverage they didn’t like.
You may have already seen such reminders in other reports, but what our second president did goes way beyond some characterization of the media being an enemy of the people.
John Adams signed into law the short-lived Sedition Act, which prohibited “publishing any false, scandalous and malicious writing or writings against the government of the United States … or the President of the United States, with intent to defame the said government … or the said President, or to bring them, or either of them, into contempt or disrepute; or to excite against them, or either or any of them, the hatred of the good people of the United States…”
It would seem that Adams and his Congress saw the press not only as an enemy but as possible criminals. There would be jail time for violators.
A recent local example of people identifying with the angst felt by those maligned by journalists can be found in the coverage by some in the Dallas media of the recent proposal to build a new ballpark in Arlington.
The future economic structure of the city and its residents’ sense of civic pride were at stake in the outcome of the election to keep the Texas Rangers in town.
Persistent attempts to discourage Arlington voters with concocted, misleading and deceptive interpretations of the proposed deal were not only wrong but resulted in supporters of the plan feeling alienated.
Experiencing such an affront can lead to the conclusion that twisted coverage could happen anywhere and that exposing the media’s bias is entirely justified when it happens.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency. He was active in last year’s campaign for a new ballpark in Arlington.
Comments