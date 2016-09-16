Texas will become redder than ever in November election

With all the recent coverage about the Democrats’ lost hope of gaining ground in Texas, the liberal party’s decision to put Planned Parenthood’s president out front demonstrates just how out of touch it is in the Lone Star State.
Cecile Richards was making news in Austin a few days ago to boost the Hillary for Texas campaign and declaring, “Texas Democrats are alive and well and kicking and organizing, so the attention the Clinton campaign is paying to Texas is huge.”
Huge might be the word to use to describe what a blunder it is to put Richards’ face prominently on the face of an already failing effort to convert Texas to swing-state status in the presidential race.
The head of the country’s leading abortion provider that every single day terminates an average of 888 lives developing inside their mothers’ bodies may do more to drive Republican voters to the polls than anything else.
If recent history is any guide, the result could very well be just the opposite of what the party is hoping to achieve. Let’s review why it’s easy to make such a prediction.
Two years ago at this time, Texas Democrats were all excited about how their gubernatorial superstar Wendy Davis was leading the state into a transition from red to blue.
Davis had catapulted herself into national prominence with her heralded stunt of filibustering the Texas Senate into adjournment before it could pass legislation that would protect more unborn babies.
While the national media had become all agog with her ascending fame, back home in Texas she was tagged “abortion Barbie” by the state’s very large conservative majorities.
There was speculation that Davis’ election would result in the state’s first Democratic governor in a quarter century proudly hosting Hillary Clinton throughout Texas and seizing the country’s second-largest haul of electoral votes on her way to the White House.
In the very least of expectations among Democrats, they anticipated the outcome of that political season would be that the party would finally be able to loosen the hold Republicans had maintained for so long.
How did that work out?
Wendy Davis managed to garner an embarrassing 39 percent of the votes while Greg Abbott won in a historic landslide, out-polling her by almost a million votes.
She carried 19 of the state’s 254 counties.
In an election that was supposed to advance the cause of liberalism, the result actually turned out to be a big setback for Democrats across the state.
The previous race for governor had sent the state’s longest-serving Republican chief executive back into office with his Democrat opponent winning more than 42 percent of the votes and within about 630,000 votes of the victorious Rick Perry.
Instead of advancing their mission of breaking the Republican stronghold on the state, Davis and the Democrats actually suffered a significant defeat.
Now comes more hype about Clinton having a chance to win Texas and carry down-ballot Democrats to victory as well.
Putting Cecile Richards out front in that cause is supposed to help achieve that goal?
Such a strategy is just the final boost in the current campaign that will result in very certain outcomes.
First, Donald Trump will win in Texas. Second, every incumbent Republican member of the Texas delegation in Congress will be reelected. And third, Republicans will maintain solid control of both houses of the Texas Legislature.
When this is all over, Texas will be redder than ever and, no matter what happens nationally, the conservative cause will be strengthened here.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments