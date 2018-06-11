What would a successful Trump-Kim summit look like?

A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Tuesday's historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim, includes a plan for the leaders to kick things off by meeting with only their translators present, a U.S. official said. The signs read: " Summit between the United States and North Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo