Fairer property taxes begins with fixing appraisal boards

SHARE COPY LINK North Texas is losing its reputation as a place where housing is cheap, with home prices increasing more than 30 percent just in the past three years. As a result, many residents are finding that their annual property tax bills are shockingly higher. Max Faulkner

North Texas is losing its reputation as a place where housing is cheap, with home prices increasing more than 30 percent just in the past three years. As a result, many residents are finding that their annual property tax bills are shockingly higher. Max Faulkner