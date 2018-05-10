Mail carriers picking up more than letters Saturday

It was President Franklin Roosevelt who said, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have little.”





On Saturday, May 12 we get a chance to help those less fortunate with the National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It's the 26th year of the food drive sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.





All donations will go to local food pantries and food banks, including the Tarrant Area Food Bank.





It’s simple. Just leave canned goods or non-perishable food by your mailbox on Saturday morning. Spaghetti noodles, canned soup or canned vegetables, rice, peanut butter and other boxed foods are good for donations. Your letter carrier will pick up the food when dropping off your mail. Your donations will then be distributed to local food banks.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Our front line of defense against hunger in America is our system of food banks and pantries. These help families that are struggling to put food on the table. They provide a safety net to help people get through rough times.





Hunger in America is a silent crisis impacting about 41 million people.





Think of the family who is suffering through a medical crisis and may be forced to choose between buying food or medicine. Or they may have less time to work because of care giving for their ill family member. With less income, food may become much harder to obtain.





Think of the family whose breadwinner lost a job. The food bank is there to provide support so they don't have to worry about the family going hungry.





Think of the family that lost their home or business to a flood or tornado. The local food bank provides them with emergency rations.





SHARE COPY LINK Miles Umscheid, 5, collected canned food and donations from friends, family and people around the country using social media after learning from a boy who visited his school that there were people who didn't have any food. He donated 2,201 cans o Brandon WadeSpecial to the Star-Telegram

But food banks need to have enough supply to meet these crisis situations.





During the spring and summer months the donations tend to go down as compared to the holiday season. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great event to boost those donations at the right time.





If there are cuts by the government to the food stamp program (SNAP) the food banks come under even more pressure to help those in need. They need every bit of help possible.





The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive offers an opportunity for everyone to take action against hunger and be a leader in their community.





Amanda Allen of Feeding America Southwest Virginia says, “Stamp Out Hunger is our biggest food drive of the year. We typically see 200,000 + lbs of food from this drive. It is wonderful for us and we prepare extensively to handle this food.”





The donations can help summer feeding, which is crucial because when class is out needy children lose access to free meals from the federal national school lunch and breakfast program. Summer feeding is needed to fill in the gaps when school is closed.





On Saturday May 12 you can make a big difference for a family in need by contributing to the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.





William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger.



