A top citizen complaint being aggressively addressed

Among of the most frequent of citizen complaints that many North Texas cities share is the constant need to deal with the deteriorated conditions of older city streets.
It doesn’t seem to matter that more money is spent on street work all the time. Or maybe it’s because people don’t know how high a priority cities place on work to make daily travel on their roads as smooth as possible.
In Arlington, for example, the outcome of the last bond election held in 2014 found 75 percent of voters saying yes to $160 million for street improvements. Spread over five years, that comes to $32 million annually for every phase of street work from design to project completion.
An additional $15 million comes from the voter-approved quarter cent sales tax devoted entirely to road and street maintenance.
First authorized by voters in 2002, a total of $180 million has been used for street work from that growing stream of revenue.
It must be reauthorized every five years and will be on the ballot again for the May 5 election. Based on the previous four elections, that sales tax will again be approved ensuring an increased amount of street work through the end of 2026.
Arlington is currently planning for its next bond election. As usual, streets will be the largest expenditure among the capital improvements that will appear on the ballot.
The total amount will be limited by a calculation of the maximum that can be proposed without resulting in a property tax increase.
For those who would like to see more money available to fix more of the city’s 3,000-mile street network, now is the time to let the mayor and city council members hear from you.
You should be prepared to answer the question of whether you would support a small property tax increase or cuts in other current services to put more toward road work.
There’s still more money for streets coming directly from those who buy tickets for professional baseball and football games played in the city.
There are some who continue to reject the decision of big majorities of voters who have approved the city’s professional sports facilities, as they add another dimension to their grumbling.
On social media forums you can find them saying something like: we would have better streets and money for other services if the city wasn’t helping to fund the new baseball park and football stadium.
They are wrong about that on multiple accounts.
To begin with, using actual ticket sales and average ticket prices, sales tax receipts from professional baseball and football games for the past five years, the city has collected more than $30 million from fans purchasing those tickets.
That number doesn’t take into consideration all the additional sales tax the city receives from food, beverage, and merchandise sales at the games.
Neither does it consider any of the revenue that comes from the many other events hosted at AT&T Stadium throughout the year.
A breakdown for the use of that $30 million looks like this: more than $16 million financed things like police and fire protection, parks, libraries, and salaries for the city’s workforce; about $9 million helped pay off debt on the two facilities; and almost $5 million funded directly into street repair and maintenance.
Consequences of not having that money for the city’s annual budgets would be either a significant reduction in services to the public, including less street repairs, or an increase in property taxes or a combination of both of those undesirable choices.
None of the above is going to diminish the grousing about rough street surfaces and potholes. But, maybe it suggests an alternative that could be a more effective way to demonstrate good citizenship.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
