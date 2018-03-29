A 'Greatest Generation' Easter sparked charity

Before making plans for your Easter celebration, consider what the "Greatest Generation" was doing at this time in 1946. They were making personal sacrifice, even though they had done years of that during World War Two.
But now they had to sacrifice again to feed those left starving overseas in the aftermath of the war. This is essential history to remember because today's global hunger crisis is the worst since that era.
In 1946, instead of spending lots of money on Easter celebrations, Americans gave to the world's hungry. The Reverend Elmore McKee of The Parish of Calvary — St. George, an Episcopal church in New York, said, "It would be shocking indeed for us, to commemorate our Lord's death, triumph and resurrection, by spending large sums of money for Easter flowers that burst forth for a season and then wither, instead of using the same funds (and more) to rescue lives in Europe, Asia and Africa where famine is a reality for millions of people."
The church set an example and gave up the flower displays for a food drive. When church members learned of the cause, they even doubled their donations. The church also got flowers anyway for the Easter mass because their members went to the forest to round some up.
Newspaper articles urged the saving of food nationwide. The Washington DC Federation of Churches asked people to sacrifice meals at Easter time. Overseas relief committees were set up across America to collect donations.
The more food that could be saved at home, the more there would be for the hungry abroad. President Harry Truman canceled the White House Easter egg roll and a simple meal for dinner was in keeping with his call for saving food.
Truman was alarmed by the world food crisis, appointing former President Herbert Hoover as food ambassador. Hoover toured the world, rounding up food supplies because this was an epic emergency.
The prospect of hundreds of millions of people starving to death in lands recently liberated by Allied forces was a horrifying prospect. But famine is the inevitable aftermath of war Hoover warned. Action had to be taken by both the leadership and the citizens.
Truman told the nation, “By our combined effort, we will reduce starvation and, with God's help, we will avert the worst plague of famine that follows in the wake of war. I ask every American now to pledge himself to share.”
Americans saved many lives by feeding the hungry over the next several years until stability and food production could be restored in the afflicted nations. The Marshall Plan followed relief efforts and rebuilt Europe.
Today war and drought have caused the worst hunger disaster since the post WWII years. Four nations (Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria) are at risk of famine. Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Haiti, The Congo and many others are also experiencing severe hunger.
Without food how can any of these nations have peace and development? Clearly food must be a top priority for helping other nations. Food aid budgets must be increased during times of crisis. We responded to the challenge in 1946, and the Greatest Generation sacrificed to do so. Will we do the same today?
This Easter we can make about feeding the hungry and helping the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, Mercy Corps, Save the Children, Church World Service, World Vision, UNICEF and so many others on the front lines of the hunger crisis. You can also feed those in need at home by helping your local food bank.
Making feeding the hungry a part of your Easter celebration will save lives and build peace around the globe. That is finding the true meaning of Easter.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book Ending World Hunger. He writes on History News Network, the Hill and many other news outlets.
