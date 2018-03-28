Fort Worth courthouse killings spurred ex-judge to join march

SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth is part of March For Our Lives, a worldwide planned demonstration on March 24. Locals walked to the Tarrant County Courthouse to protest for better gun control and safer schools after recent mass shootings. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth is part of March For Our Lives, a worldwide planned demonstration on March 24. Locals walked to the Tarrant County Courthouse to protest for better gun control and safer schools after recent mass shootings. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com