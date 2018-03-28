Fort Worth courthouse killings spurred ex-judge to join march

On July 1, 1992, I was shot in the chest by a shooter who killed two attorneys and was later executed by the State of Texas. The shooting occurred in the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth.
Since that time, there have been numerous mass shootings in schools and other locations. In a large number of these, the shooters have used semi-automatic weapons which allow them to kill a large number of people in a short time.
Up until now, political actions by the NRA have prevented any reasonable restrictions on guns of this nature. Following the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a shift in public opinion seems to be occurring, largely as a result of the intelligence and commitment of the Florida students.
Inspired by those students and by their own concerns for the safety of our local schools, local students joined the effort to have new measures adopted, including reasonable restrictions involving semi-automatic weapons.
Saturday morning, April 24, 2018, my wife and I attended the Fort Worth March for Our Lives. I am a graduate of Paschal High School, one of our outstanding Fort Worth high schools. We marched in support of the students from these schools and other nearby schools and marched in memory of Chris Marshall and John Edwards. Both of these men died while seeking to prevent or minimize the casualties caused by the shooter at the courthouse Their efforts probably saved my life.
Recently, the invocation of thoughts and prayers after every new mass shooting by those who receive NRA funds, but who do not plan to vote on any meaningful gun restrictions, have come under criticism. I recently realized that it’s not impossible that the reaction of the Florida students and the subsequent reaction of local students and others interested in the overall health and well-being of our communities could be the answer to those prayers.
Will the students efforts to change the conversation and the momentum on this issue result in new restrictions on firearms, as urged by the students? It depends on whether the students sustain their interest and energy over the long period of time it will take to effect such a significant change. It is unlikely that the change in the makeup of Congress between now and the November elections will be adequate to effect the change. If those interested in such a change vote in November for those who do not receive funds from the NRA and who support such changes, it could be a major step toward the fundamental changes urged by the students. I believe that the results of such changes would be a substantial reduction in deaths caused by mass shooters.
John Hill is a retired senior justice and former chief justice of the Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth.
