Employers uniting to kick colon cancer

Colorectal cancer isn’t a topic often discussed in conference rooms or staff meetings, yet as a major public health concern, we have an opportunity to bring this to the attention of those in our workplace and those in our neighborhoods. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, making talking about this type of cancer significant, and timely to discuss. Incident rates in the U.S. have dropped 30 percent during the past 10 years among adults 50 and older, but it continues to be the second leading cause of cancer deaths.
American Cancer Society statistics predict that in Texas, more than 10,000 new cases of colon and/or rectum cancer will be diagnosed, and more than 3,700 people will die from the disease. Some of those could be valued employees or loved ones. It’s a sad fact because colon cancer is highly preventable and treatable.
In North Texas, some companies have pledged to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates by supporting the “80 by 18” initiative. Led by the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, the “80 by 18” challenge launched in 2014 aims to push 80 percent of the eligible population to be screened for colon cancer by the end of 2018.
CEOs Against Cancer of North Texas, a new group of area executives who work with the American Cancer Society to use their positions to affect the community’s health, has made the “80 by 18 Pledge” a priority.
Colon cancer screening, according to Cancer Society guidelines, is recommended to begin at age 50. A family history could change the timing, so discussing this with a physician is a priority, as well as which of six testing options is the proper choice.
Through these modern screenings, physicians can find and remove polyps—hidden growths—in the colon, before they become cancerous. Removing the polyps gets rid of the cancer. It’s just that simple.
But it’s a step many have not taken, despite what we know. CEOs Against Cancer of North Texas are leveraging their positions in the community to communicate how to improve screening rates in our area.
We collaborate to create programs that address specific needs, and tailor programs to suit our individual companies. So North Texas companies are adopting a variety of methods to end colon cancer deaths.
At Lockheed Martin, for example, we launched a new benefits program last year, we call “Destination Wellbeing,” which guides employees through their personal well-being journey. Employees have the opportunity to explore a vast portfolio of tools to help them take charge of their physical and financial health. Our on-site Wellness Centers also have health care providers who offer treatments, screenings and counseling, all from the workplace. Without question, our leadership team is dedicated to giving employees the information necessary to take charge of their wellness, and continue to live healthy lives.
It’s critical we share the message of how life-saving colon cancer screening is. Collectively, the members of the North Texas Chapter of CEOs Against Cancer represent more than 350,000 employees, and we know there is power in that number.
We’re calling on other employers of both small and large companies to join us. If we can achieve 80 percent by 2018, then, according to American Cancer Society statistics, 277,000 cases and 203,000 colorectal cancer deaths would be prevented in the U.S. by 2030. We need your help to create a culture of wellness by educating your employees. Blog about colon cancer screenings on company websites. Post reminders on digital signage. Serve as a role model, get yourself screened and champion the cause.
Through this effort, employers can save lives. That’s a truly worthy investment.
Joseph LaMarca Jr. is Vice President of Communications at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth and a member of the North Texas Chapter of CEOs Against Cancer.
