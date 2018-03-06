The president renews push to eliminate afterschool funding

Not one penny.
For the second year in a row, the current administration wants to zero out the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) initiative — the principal federal funding stream for afterschool enrichment and summer learning programs.
If Congress had approved the President’s afterschool budget proposal last year, or if it does so this year, students and communities across the country that rely on these programs will suffer terribly. Programs will lose a key source of funding and some will close their doors.
Since 1999, Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth — through the Crime Control Prevention District - have partnered to provide afterschool enrichment resources to students through the Fort Worth After School (FWAS) program. The program funded through FWISD and CFW serves approximately 4,000 students on a daily basis. Additionally, FWAS oversees a 21st Century grant at nine sites that provides programming for 1,200 students.
Fort Worth also benefits from Clayton Youth Services’ 21st Century grant at ten campuses that serves approximately 1,500 participants. All told, FWAS serves more than 7,000 students in grades 3-8 on a daily basis from the first day of school to the last day of programming in late May. This constitutes almost 10 percent of the District’s population making FWAS one of the largest structured after school enrichment programs in the nation.
Students, teachers, principals, and parents all report benefits of student participation: improved classroom performance, higher engagement in the classroom, better grades and school attendance, as well as getting along better with other students and the teacher. In addition to academic assistance, students participate in a variety of enrichment opportunities that introduce them to Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) enrichment, visual and performing arts, and college & career opportunities through hands-on, project based learning.
Students also learn critical social — emotional skills and other non-cognitive soft skills that might make them highly sought after employees for prospective employers in North Texas.
Currently, more than 40 percent of parents indicate that their child would be home alone if they were not in the program and more than 46 percent indicate that children are unsafe hanging out in their neighborhoods.
Additionally, 94 percent believe that the program keeps their child from getting into trouble and all believe that their child is safe when in afterschool programs. Decreased worker productivity related to parental concerns about afterschool care costs up to $300 billion per year due to employee absences to address after school care issues.
Without the funding from 21st Century Community Learning Centers, programs offered in Fort Worth would truly be impacted. Research shows that most juvenile crime and risky behavior occurs Monday — Friday between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. With the recent rise in gangs and human trafficking, there has never been a time more important to keep students engaged and in school until parents/ guardians come home from work.
In Fiscal Year 2018, Congress appears on track to hold funding for the 21st CCLC initiative steady, at or near its current level of $1.192 billion in Fiscal Year 2018. In the overall the federal budget, that’s a very small slice of the pie. Supporters of afterschool have a huge amount of work to do to convince Congress not to backslide on afterschool funding.
We hope you will help us deliver the message that afterschool programs are an investment in our children and families, our community and in our future.
Jodi Grant is the executive director of the Afterschool Alliance. Miguel Garcia, Jr. is Director of Fort Worth After School. Dr. Terri King works in FWISD with Grants Compliance and Monitoring.
