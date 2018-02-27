We can't ignore the cries for help from Syria

A Lebanese woman holds a placard during a protest in solidarity with residents of the Syrian capital's eastern suburb of Ghouta, in front the Russian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The Syrian capital and its embattled eastern suburbs were relatively calm on Sunday, following the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria, opposition activists and residents of Damascus said. Bilal Hussein AP