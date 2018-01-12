Walmart’s wage hike would be smart even without tax cuts

Joann Joseph, an e-commerce assistant manager, searches for an item at Walmart in Turnersville, N.J., July 6, 2017. Citing tax cuts, the nation’s largest private employer said on Jan. 11, 2018, that it would raise its starting wages, give bonuses to some employees and vastly expand maternity and parental leave benefits for its army of more than one million hourly workers. HARRISON HILL NYT