Keller Indians mascot: racially insensitive or worthy of pride?

At the Keller ISD board meeting Thursday night, a clash between school tradition and a perceived racial stereotype led to heated words.
At issue is whether Keller High School should eliminate the Indians mascot it has embraced for some 75 years. Members of the Society of Native Nations claim the mascot perpetuates an offensive and inaccurate stereotype that is psychologically damaging to all children, who should be taught to appreciate diversity.
Some Keller High School alums say there’s a lot of pride and positive nostalgia embodied in the Indians mascot. They believe the school insignia, which shows an American Indian wearing a headdress and at one time included a warrior’s spear, portrays a strong people.
But the image is part of a theme others find racially offensive.
Mark Madrid, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the father of two children attending Keller schools, objects to unauthentic costumes and dances, and images like the fringed uniforms and headbands worn by cheerleaders.
Both sides say they’ll be petitioning school board members to take a stand to resolve this dispute.
Following is what we heard from Madrid and others who feel passionately about what they want the board and district to do:
Mark Madrid, father of two Keller students
Opinion: Eliminate Indians mascot.
“I think it’s bullying. I think they’re making fun of my kids. They’re making fun of their family, their ancestors who died wearing that paint, who died wearing the war bonnet. And they want to dress up with chicken feathers and make up and say that’s a warrior thing to make people fear them in a comic way. I think that’s very disrespectful to the people and the nation and my children.”
Melody Hicks, mother and grandmother of Keller students
Opinion: Keep Indians mascot.
“I have lived here for over 30 years. My daughter was on the softball team, the basketball team. What am I supposed to do with her jersey that has her proud accomplishments? Burn it because it has Indian on it? No. She wears it proudly and all of my children have worn their Indians proudly.”
Arthur Red Cloud, member of the Lakota and Navajo Nations
Opinion: Eliminate Indians mascot.
“They just grabbed a white person’s perception, perspective. They prance with their headdresses. We don’t walk around with stuff like that because that takes a sacrifice. That takes a teaching. That takes a journey to accomplish even if that’s your calling so change it completely, the mascot and the name.”
Joe Dean, Keller alum who says he’s part Cherokee
Opinion: Keep Indians mascot.
“I have many kids and many grandkids in the school district. I don’t believe this is something to come along and quickly uproot the number of years of traditions we’ve had here. I’ve been in the school district since 1950, and I have never heard anything disparaging said about Indians. And to even think about changing the mascot, which I feel honored to have, is an affront to me. So I don’t want to see the mascot changed.”
