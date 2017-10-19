Will Fort Worth’s elected leaders allow five decades of progress to come to an end?

Daniel Garcia Rodriguez asks the Fort Worth City Council to join other cities in a lawsuit against the state in opposition to the Sanctuary Cities bill, SB4, during a council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. More than 70 people signed up to speak Tuesday night on the council proposal filed by District 2 Councilman Carlos Flores. The proposal that directs the city to join a lawsuit that opposes the so-called "sanctuary cities" law. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram