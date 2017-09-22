If the Soviets and U.S. worked out problems in ’62, Trump and Kim can, too

As a former military man, college educated, and born in the now ultraconservative state of Texas — I have a few words on Trump and North Korea.
I was 4 when JFK worked with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in solving the problem of imminent nuclear war. My father was a former Army artillery officer, working as an aerospace company engineer. In October 1962, he was fairly certain the world would end by nuclear annihilation, but an unlikely friendship between JFK and the great war hero, Khrushchev, stopped that looming global catastrophe. Diplomacy worked.
I realize that Trump might be mentally unstable, but that’s no reason for our two nations to go nuclear. Bob Mueller is on him like a hound dog tracking a wild animal through the forest of all his lies, corruption, and insanity. Let that process play out. Trump can’t attack North Korea now. It would be suicide, politically, and would result in tens of millions of people —maybe a billion — vaporized. We don’t need that. The world does not want that.
If the Soviets and U.S. could work out their problems in October 1962, on the very edge of the war abyss, then North Korea and the U.S. can today, as well. It’s just a question of sanity and will power. I believe North Korea has the right to make bold statements in order to preserve your sovereignty. I believe Trump is irrational, drug-addled, and a traitor to America.
Don’t our children, and the spirits of our ancestors, deserve to be honored? Nuclear war is not honoring them, or us. Just the opposite. I was raised on a ranch in Texas when our state was sane, run by liberal Democrats for the most part. Then came the horrible Vietnam War — which JFK was trying to avoid when rednecks gunned him down. Or the mafia, or rogue CIA people. Who knows? But those bullets gave the Vietnam War to the wealthy — welfare for the rich. We were not rich, just cattle people with a small farm.
I have respect for North Korea, in your resolve and commitment, and courage. Far superior to anything coming out of our White House. But the American people are not like Trump — most of the people. Yes, America is arrogant today, and should be held to account. I think the public destruction of Trump’s empire will be partial payment for our misdeeds. And it should offer North Korea and our own countrymen, proof that America will not long stand for morons running the “light of freedom.”
I am a loyal American but also consider myself a citizen of the world — well traveled in Asia. I want to see North Korea do well, and eventually come to terms with South Korea — working together? Dare I say? Not now, but in the years to come. America depends on peace in that region of the world.
All nations have the right of self-defense. I have asked former U.S. Ambassador Bill Richardson, my friend, if we could drop all sanctions and threats, in exchange for peace talks and to hammer out a treaty — signed by both parties in the Koreas. Would that be possible? Richardson said he thinks it is a great idea.
Who are we to punish any nation? When America, under Bush and Trump, is pre-emptive in philosophy, and action. Someone should sanction us, to be fair. But this is all academic. The reality is Kim Jong-un, and Trump, are on a collision course at this moment. If they do make impact, missiles will fly, and people will die — good people on both sides. I hope this can be avoided. If not, say your prayers, America. Because the new war with North Korea will trigger global thermonuclear war. And the ruination of our civilization—maybe forever.
John Flores is a native Texan and military veteran, an author and journalist with two books published.
