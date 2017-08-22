Six Flags’ six flags are symbols of transition — not oppression

The first time I was accused of racism (and, well, frankly the only time I’ve been accused of racism) occurred some 10 years ago when I was working Loss Prevention during college for a company in Arlington. Most shoplifters weren’t even of age to drive, and so the civil fines that we tried to extract mostly fell back on the parents to pay. That was especially difficult to watch happen when parents had to leave their second jobs to come scoop up their kid from our offices. That’s usually around the time I’d encourage the kids to do whatever they could to come up with the money themselves. My examples were derived from my own experiences as a preteen: I rolled around the neighborhood mowing lawns for cash.
That was a staple in my spiel until one day, before I could even get to the part about babysitting, a shoplifter’s older brother interjected with: “Well, that’s racist!”
“Excuse me?” I asked, perplexed.
“You think just because we’re Mexican means we should mow lawns — that’s racist!”
At first I was angry. It didn’t feel good to be accused of something dark when no trace of it existed in my heart. I’d like to think I softened before I responded, but the rest of our interaction was a blur. I must’ve shuffled them out of the office as fast as I could, concerned I’d say something to exacerbate the situation.
That exchange lingered with me for a few days, until I realized that poor kid had probably endured the sting of racist taunts from his peers growing up. It’s obviously a festering wound, and I had inadvertently stepped on it. It wasn’t an action I would apologize for, but it made me sensitive to those kind of discussions and hurts people might be carrying below the surface of their outward identity.
That same bewilderment I felt at being accused of racism is probably what Six Flags Over Texas is experiencing this week. The amusement park last week succumbed to outside pressure to remove a Confederate flag after nationwide protests over various Confederate monuments and symbols across the country. The Confederate States of America flag is one of six flags (hence the name) of sovereign nations that at one time or another flew over parts of territories that make up present-day Texas. The other flags include Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas and of course the United States. You’d be forgiven for not knowing what the six flags represented or that a small section of the park is even called the “Confederacy.”
The Confederacy means many things to many people. At its worst, it’s a symbol of violent oppression. At its best, a vestige of Southern pride. Confederate monuments seek to honor the best of that past while inadvertently agitating those core wounds passed down from generations of oppression. The six flags that fly over Six Flags Over Texas, however, neither seek to promote nor honor the individual histories wrapped up in those flags. Each of those six flags represents a brutal and violent transition through conquest, but they also testify that — while imperfect — our society is ever changing, and its evolution moves toward openness and inclusiveness. In our eagerness to push back the darkest, ugliest parts of our society, we sometimes end up tarring good people. I don’t know that the collateral damage is worth the rampant accusations of racism. We’ve simply brought that prejudice around full circle by judging our intentions by our outward appearance.
Those flags, in all their flawed representation, are as much a part of our history as my white skin. We learn from our past, and together take those lessons to coexist in order to write today the better history that our grandchildren will read about tomorrow.
Mark A. Bauer is a freelance writer-editor living in D.C. by way of North Texas.
