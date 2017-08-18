A university, white nationalism and the wall between

America’s students are the nation’s brightest beacon of hope and most valuable capital. In a time rife with hyperpartisan politics and civil unrest, it is incumbent upon us to loose our moorings and approach the burgeoning problem of white nationalism respectfully. Our most persuasive instrument is not our freedom to sign a ballot, but our freedom to peacefully protest and to adamantly believe that while we are not morally superior to our opposition, we do have the superior argument: America has not been an ideal stagnant since 1776, but has progressed and will continue to despite the hatred of so many. It is time for our millennial generation to glance above our screens and reach farther than arm’s length.
As a liberal and a member of Beta Theta Pi, I do not personify Texas A&M’s student body, but I do speak for them when I say that prejudice has no place on our campus. Richard Spencer, a brazen mouthpiece of the “alt-right,” held his first rally at Texas A&M last Dec. 6, and he announced another rally, “White Lives Matter Rally,” to be held at Texas A&M on Sept. 11. The “alt-right” is not a conservative faction, but a white nationalist movement. White nationalists are extremists who threaten what it means to be conservative just as they threaten what it means to be American or an Aggie; when a segment of Americans becomes toxic, the rest should separate from and condemn them. To do otherwise is to intimidate peaceful students of color in Charlottesville.
His flagrant message has spurred my classmates and the university’s leadership to send their own; when he held his rally last December, we held ours. Students, artists, professors and the university’s leadership stood up, spoke out and delivered a message suited to the rally’s name, “Aggies United.” On Sept. 11 a counterprotest organized by Texas A&M students in response to the rally will be attended by thousands. The student protest echoes a message similar to a protest held on July 5, 2012, when Westboro Baptist Church members protested Lt. Col. Roy Tisdale’s funeral near campus grounds. Aggies from all walks of student life locked arms, facing protesters with the common face of love.
The Sept. 11 rally — with the slogan “Today Charlottesville Tomorrow Texas A&M” — was canceled by Texas A&M University this past Monday due to concerns of student safety. Still, on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attack, Aggies will lock arms in peaceful protest to words of bigotry and hatred. Even with no antagonist, students across America should stand together, silently projecting a message that rings powerful and true.
Walker Wade is an alumnus of Fort Worth Country Day School, a junior business major at Texas A&M University-College Station, and a member of Beta Theta Pi.
