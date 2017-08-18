Aug. 15, 2017: A day that will live in infamy

A standing room only crowd, with more in an overflow room viewing a remote video feed, attend a Fort Worth City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. More than 70 people are signed up to speak Tuesday night on the council proposal filed by District 2 Councilman Carlos Flores. The proposal that directs the city to join a lawsuit that opposes the so-called "sanctuary cities" law. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram