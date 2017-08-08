Gustus: This view makes Fort Worth feel like home

It’s been nearly two months since I joined the Star-Telegram as editor. Each week has been jam-packed as I’ve gotten to know both the staff and leaders in the community, and I’ve still got plenty to learn.
At the Star-Telegram, we are revisioning what this news organization can and should be in an effort to reach people across the many places they now look for news. I’m eager to share our details with you soon. More to come as we firm up plans.
But first, a story. And a few thoughts on how potential changes will ensure the feel of this city’s cultural corridor stays as is.
Many kind people here in Fort Worth have asked me if we’re settled.
If our family has found a home and how are the kids adjusting (working on it, and yes the kids are happy). You’ve offered recommendations on doctors and baby sitters and tacos. Of course tacos.
We’ve welcomed them all.
If the week is for work then the weekends have been for adventures as we get to know our new city. We’ve watched longhorns parade down East Exchange Avenue and are Fort Worth Zoo members and have wondered like many others what caused the circular markings in the outfield at Globe Life Park (It was golf carts).
When I got here I asked everyone at the Star-Telegram what they liked best about living in Fort Worth, or nearby. Again and again, reporters and photographers said they loved how much there is to do here, and how easy it is to do it.
A big city with all the amenities and yet it feels like a small town, they said.
We have been exploring this city’s many museums in the afternoons, escaping the heat and wondering at how engaged our 4-year-old is in the different mediums.
On Sunday we visited the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, remembering the founder of this paper.
We took in the Polaroid exhibit and wandered the halls, stopping at a portrait of George Washington and wandering beneath the indoor rainbow.
As we left we walked out the front doors to a grand expanse of green grass with downtown on display below. It felt like we were home.
Museums along the cultural corridor have started working to establish protected view corridors in the district, the Star-Telegram’s Sandra Baker reported in Sunday’s paper.
Today’s experiences — stepping out of the Amon Carter or into the courtyard at the Kimbell or anywhere else — would be dwarfed by new construction.
The city is working to develop a design overlay that both ensures consistency of design and enables development. It’s the right move for an area so cherished by people who have long called North Texas home as well as newcomers like me.
Lauren Gustus is the executive editor of the Star-Telegram.
