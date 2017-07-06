Always remember what officers do for your community

Dallas Police Honor Guard members carry Michael Krol's casket past Dallas Police Chief David Brown, Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Michael Krol, one of five officers shot to death in a ambush July 7, 2016, were held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 15, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A Dallas Police officer wipes away tears during the final call from Dallas Police dispatch for Michael Krol. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Michael Krol, one of five officers shot to death in a ambush last year, were held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, July 15, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The family of officer Zamarippa arrives for the funeral, entering through a corridor of Dallas Police. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarippa, a Fort Worth native and one of five officers shot to death in a ambush July 7, 2016, were held at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, July 16, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A Honor Guard member plays taps on her trumpet during the outside ceremony. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Michael Krol, one of five officers shot to death in a ambush July 7, 2016, were held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 15, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The public lined the road on West Park Blvd. as the motorcade left the church service. The funeral for Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, killed with four other officers in last year's shooting ambush, was held Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Officers saluted Ahrens, some one at a time, some two by two, oftern there were three. The funeral for Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, killed with four other officers in last year's shooting ambush, was held Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Hundred of officers line the drive from the church as the body is moved to the hearse. The funeral for Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, killed with four other officers in last year's shooting ambush, was held Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The procession heads to the National cemetery. Funeral services for Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarippa, a Fort Worth native and one of five officers shot to death in a ambush last year, were held at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, July 16, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A DFW Airport police officer kneels at the growing memorial of David Hofer, a slain Euless officer, at the Euless Police Headquarters March 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Matt Pearce stands with officers that responded to his shooting.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A line of police motorcycle officers line the entrance to the stadium as the procession enters. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Euless police pallbearers bring officer Hofer's casket in to the stadium. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Helmut Hofer, father of officer Hofer, talks about his son during the service. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
At Helmut Hofer's urging, everyone in the stands (New York officers here) paused to hug their neighbor, something officer Hofer would have wanted. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
With Grand Prairie Honor Guard officers Tommy Lee (left) and Chris Scott (right) saluting, officer Hofer's casket arrives at the stadium for the memorial. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Badges were covered, a tradition in police and fire service. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Marta Danylyk, officer Hofer's fiance, talking about him as his sister Meret Hofer (center) and a Euless police escort feel their emotions. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A long line of uniformed New York police officers made the trip and passed by the casket. A memorial service was held at Pennington Field in Bedford for Euless police officer David Hofer, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Hofer was shot and killed in the line of duty, March 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Officers and their cars formed wall down Longvue Ave. on the edge of the field where the suspect fled. Heavily armed Fort Worth police have surrounded a west Fort Worth area near Longvue Ave. where a Fort Worth officer was shot in a gun battle with a two suspects. Early reports have one suspect dead, the other armed and on the loose, March 15, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce, shot multiple times one year ago, met with the media, March 15, 2017, the anniversary day of the shooting. The police have released a documentary of officer Pearce' year, including unseen body cam video.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce, shot fives times earlier in 2016, talks about the event, his recovery and returning to duty part-time, December 13, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Laura and former President George Bush, Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama, Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and wife Micki, Dallas police chief David Brown, DART police chief J.D. Spiller and Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price raise their clasped hands during "Battle Hymn of the Republic" near the end of the service. Michelle and President Barack Obama and former President George Bush were among those speaking at a interfaith memorial at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, July 12, 2016, for five Dallas and DART police officers shot to death in a sniper ambush July 7, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
DART police officer Misty McBride, wounded in the attack, was at the service, her arm in a sling. President Barack Obama and former President George Bush were among those speaking at a interfaith memorial at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 12, 2016, for five Dallas and DART police officers shot to death in a sniper ambush July 7, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Members of the Dallas Police Department Choir walk past portraits of their fallen comrades. President Barack Obama and former President George Bush were among those speaking at a interfaith memorial at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 12, 2016, for five Dallas and DART police officers shot to death in a sniper ambush July 7, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
President Barack Obama, at the podium, and former President George Bush were among those speaking at a interfaith memorial at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Tuesday, July 12, 2016, for five Dallas and DART police officers shot to death in a sniper ambush July 7, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The dignitaries on stage stand while singing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." President Barack Obama and former President George Bush were among those speaking at a interfaith memorial at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Tuesday, July 12, 2016, for five Dallas and DART police officers shot to death in a sniper ambush July 7, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Officer Matt Pearce waves to first responders and JPS staff as he leaves May 10, 2016. Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce, 36, shot multiple times March 15 while chasing a father and son in a wooded area in far west Fort Worth.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A cheering crowd of police, fire, MedStar, CareFlight and JPS first responders lined the path Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce took when leaving the hospital. Pearce, 36, shot multiple times March 15 while chasing a father and son in a wooded area in far west Fort Worth.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arlington police officer Eddie Johnston and his wife Kristi met the news media at police headquarters last May to talk about his being shot in the hip in last April while assisting Saginaw Police serve a felony murder warrant.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Comments