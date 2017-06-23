Texas taxpayers, businesses need complete tax reform

During the recent presidential election, I learned the U.S. tax code has not been comprehensively updated in more than 30 years and was pleased to hear promises to change that.
As a small business owner, I know firsthand we need comprehensive tax reform so individuals and businesses — small, large and in-between — can thrive and compete in the global economy.
Our company provides marketing and strategic communications services to entities throughout Texas and the nation. Like countless other small and medium-sized businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we add a great deal of value to our community and could add even more with a reformed tax code.
Citizens on both sides of the aisle agree the time for action has come.
According to a survey conducted by the American Action Network, three-quarters of Republicans believe that tax reform is very important.
Similarly, Democrats believe rewriting the code should be the top priority. And now the U.S. House of Representatives is considering legislation to revise the tax code. Fellow Texan and Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady is spearheading the effort.
As a long-time advocate for women in the workplace and author of the book “From Cinderella to CEO,” I believe the tax reform effort should support the advancement of female business leaders.
Most women-owned businesses are very small — the National Women’s Business Council found nearly 90 percent of women-owned firms are sole proprietors.
For women-led firms to grow, the tax system must allow us to compete within the constantly changing economic landscape and put us on a level playing field with big businesses. Women are starting businesses at four times the rate of our male counterparts. We represent vast economic potential.
Women Impacting Public Policy recently released its 2017 Economic Blueprint, which outlines a number of policy recommendations lawmakers can follow to help women entrepreneurs thrive, including changes to the tax code.
I have been a member and supporter of WIPP for more than a dozen years because it is a nonpartisan organization advocating for women business owners on Capitol Hill.
WIPP’s recommendations to fix our outdated tax code include simplifying the code so paying taxes is a straightforward process. The current code is financially burdensome for small companies, time consuming, and obstructs our ability to grow and expand.
In addition, we need tax reform that is fair for everyone and every business. The tax code should not put small businesses at a disadvantage to larger competitors. And any reform effort must eliminate loopholes and special carve-outs that some companies take advantage of.
Finally, since our economic ecosystem depends on cooperation between businesses that vary greatly in size, tax reform must set a fair rate for all businesses.
Given that 90 percent of all businesses in the country are pass-through entities, reform should address the individual tax rate as well as the corporate rate.
The administration and Congress have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rid the tax code of ailments holding us back from reaching our full economic potential.
This is the time for leaders in both parties to work together and comprehensively reform our tax code so it is both simple and fair for every taxpayer and business owner.
I look forward to monitoring this legislation with WIPP, my accountant and business owner colleagues.
Cary Broussard is the owner of Dallas-based Broussard Global Communications. Broussard is also a New York University adjunct professor in the Tisch Center for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism and author of “From Cinderella to CEO — How to Master the 10 Lessons of Fairy Tales to Transform Your Work Life.”
