Short-term housing rentals are a blessing for families, communities

For seven years, I’ve provided families and groups with a place to stay together in my two vacation homes, one in Arlington and the other in Ovilla, south of Dallas.
From a couple with a newborn to a family who want their elderly parents to be able to stay close by for a night, I have seen first-hand the comfort and joy my vacation homes have brought to people who need accommodations distinct from a traditional hotel.
Unfortunately, some Texas municipalities in Dallas-Fort Worth want regulations that could harm the ability to rent out vacation homes like mine.
While critics of short-term rentals tend to focus on travelers, it’s important to know that often locals are the people who request to rent my property.
Regulations that essentially ban short-term rentals not only infringe upon homeowners’ property rights, they hurt the many community members that use whole-home rentals for special circumstances.
It has been a joy to rent my property, not merely for the extra income but also to watch the many families make memories together under one roof.
A couple of months ago, I had a serviceman who was deployed overseas come back to Texas and reunite with his family at my rental.
That time spent cooking together and catching up in a comfortable space is what vacation rentals are all about.
I’ve also had families come to stay for weeks while a family member is sick in the hospital nearby.
In these cases, hotels are simply not an affordable or comfortable option.
It’s experiences like these that remind me how important these short-term rentals are for families, visitors and locals alike.
I truly believe vacation rentals like mine are a blessing to our community.
Not only do they offer flexible accommodations, they bring more business to local shops and restaurants.
Having witnessed countless positive experiences through renting my property, it’s hard for me to believe that cities would want to ban them or impose regulations that make it impossible to keep them functioning.
While I understand neighbors’ valid concerns around some homes that have caused disruptions to the neighborhood, these few bad apples should not disguise the numerous benefits short-term rentals bring to our city.
I want my community to know that I am your neighbor first.
I care about my community, and I want to do what’s right for it.
Not only do I screen my guests to make sure they have good intentions, I also use the income to reinvest in the property, making sure it’s kept up to date and not left vacant.
All things considered, banning short-term rentals and taking away the benefits that they have brought to our community is simply not the answer.
However, some regulations to prevent noise and parking problems and ensure these houses are safe for visitors make sense.
That’s why I support Senate Bill 451, regulations at the state level that restrict cities from essentially banning short-term rentals but allow local authorities to regulate nuisance issues.
Whole-home rentals are a blessing to our community.
I’ve seen it for the past seven years, and I want to be able to continue providing these amazing opportunities without the worry of onerous regulations.
Brett Silva lives in Ovilla.
