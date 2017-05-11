Celebrate this: Fort Worth’s first pharmacy class is about to graduate

Six years ago, a pharmacy college in Fort Worth was nothing more than an idea.
There was no faculty, no facility, no curriculum — nothing but a promise to the city that we would work together to create something extraordinary.
That was in 2011. Two years later, we opened our doors to the first class of UNT System College of Pharmacy students.
And on May 20, we will graduate 68 students from that first class into the community as full-fledged pharmacists.
It’s a journey in which all of Fort Worth can take pride.
The need for a pharmacy college was there, certainly.
The population is aging and the demand is growing for pharmacists to take an active role in managing the medications their patients are taking.
There were pharmacy graduate programs in Houston, Lubbock, Tyler, Austin and San Antonio, but none to serve the North Texas community, with its 7 million residents, more than 22,000 hospital beds and nearly 600 community pharmacies.
Answering the call were leaders such as state Sen. Jane Nelson, Rep. Charlie Geren, UNT Chancellor Lee Jackson and Brint Ryan, now the chairman of the UNT System Board of Regents.
Together, they created the only pharmacy school in North Texas, located in Fort Worth on the UNT Health Science Center campus.
There’s an innovative spirit to be found in Fort Worth’s first class of graduating pharmacists.
They were pioneers and trailblazers in a new school. Now they have a comprehensive education in healthcare teamwork and a degree that will allow them to care for their communities.
We’ve already accomplished so much together.
Since the school opened in 2013, our pharmacy faculty members have brought in more than $24 million in research funding.
Pharmacy researchers at UNT Health Science Center are looking at whether grapes can prevent cataracts, how to stem the epidemic of opioid abuse and whether better medication management can prevent costly and deadly errors for patients.
By the end of next year, many of them will move into the new Interdisciplinary Research and Education Building, a $120 million facility taking shape along Camp Bowie Boulevard and built with financial assistance from Nelson and the Texas Legislature.
They will share the building with the planned School of Medicine, which Texas Christian University and UNTHSC plan to open in 2019, pending accreditation.
The pharmacy school has affiliation agreements with 780 community pharmacies — such as Walmart, Walgreens and CVS — and 66 institutional pharmacies at hospitals and health systems such as JPS Health Network, HCA Healthcare, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Resources.
Our graduates, about one-third of whom are from underrepresented minority groups, will soon become a crucial part of the healthcare community across North Texas.
Most importantly, our pharmacy graduates have learned and trained side-by-side with the future physicians, physical therapists, public health experts, physician assistants and scientists who also study at UNT Health Science Center.
They know how to manage medications, conduct patient interviews and work as members of a healthcare team to deliver high-quality patient care.
This team approach increases safety, improves health outcomes and reduces costs.
In just six years, the UNT System College of Pharmacy has gone from concept to commencement.
Fort Worth and all of Texas will reap the benefits.
Michael R. Williams, DO, MD, is president of UNT Health Science Center.
